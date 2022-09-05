Isolation rules protected vunerable people

The proposal to cut the isolation period for COVID to five days is a disappointing call that is not science-based. The economy depends on people being able to function to their healthy best for productivity.
Cutting isolation will only increase infections and cause ongoing disruption to healthcare, education, policing, supply and logistics.
This will have a profound negative impact on the workforce, society and the Tasmanian economy.
Also, as we have seen throughout the pandemic, there is disproportionate impact of COVID on people with disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, older people, and people in regional communities.
Giving permission to people who are still infected with the virus freedom of mobility indirectly discriminates against the above groups, forcing us to be 100 per cent responsible for our own community safety (basically stay home or risk getting infected and ending up in ICU). Community safety is a two-way street, this is why I pay taxes, for equality, safety and representation.
Can the Tasmanian Health Department please explain how requiring those who are not infected with the virus to remain isolated is not a form of segregation?
I strongly dispute that speeding is a major cause of deaths on our roads.
Certainly it is one that can be monitored easily and revenue raising.
However, it is obvious to me that in attention is the greatest factor and mobile phone use especially texting whilst driving just as an accident is about to happen.
An accident caused by using a mobile phone to text message should immediately incur a three-month suspension and accidents caused by text messaging a six months suspension.
Accidents causing death whilst text messaging should be at least a manslaughter charge if it is quite clear that this is the cause of major accidents.
I do not condone speeding and there is no excuse if you have the ability to set your cruise control which all my cars have this facility.
In fact I have a 1981 vehicle with the capacity for cruise control.
