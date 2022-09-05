The Examiner
Letters to the editor | September 6 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 5 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:00pm
Isolation rules protected vunerable people

The proposal to cut the isolation period for COVID to five days is a disappointing call that is not science-based. The economy depends on people being able to function to their healthy best for productivity.

