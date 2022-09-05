The Examiner
Arthritis was the most reported long-term health condition in the state according

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
September 5 2022 - 5:00pm
Arthritis results a new sore spot for Tasmanians

Arthritis is the most reported long-term health condition, and the second most reported chronic health condition overall in Tasmania, according to latest census data.

