Arthritis results a new sore spot for Tasmanians

Arthritis is the most reported long-term health condition, and the second most reported chronic health condition overall in Tasmania, according to latest census data.
Tasmanians also had the highest percentage of the population in the country to have two or more chronic health conditions, the most common comorbidity being a mental health condition.
Advertisement
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Tasmania chief executive Jackie Slyp said the results demonstrated the health sector needed to take the chronic condition more seriously.
"We're talking about health care providers, government; it tends to be a very trivialised and often overlooked condition that's simply put down to ageing," Ms Slyp said.
"[Arthritis] doesn't get anywhere near the funding you see with high profile conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, mental health - conditions that are very much often shared with people with arthritis".
Ms Slyp said the prevalence of the condition, which affects joints resulting in stiffness and pain, comes at a "significant cost" to the Tasmanian health sector, and called for funding to preemptively address the issue.
"If we put far more money into things like community physio, recreational activities and lifestyle programs, we would get less people at the other end lining up for those very expensive surgeries," she said.
As Tasmania's population continues to age, overwhelmingly the condition affects older women, but Ms Slyp said the condition is increasingly affecting younger demographics.
However, she said the high number of isolated and remote regional communities across the state made managing the condition "within a healthcare setting much harder".
With the only public rheumatology service located in Hobart and the reduction of bulk-billing services increasing, Ms Slyp said most arthritis sufferers never seek medical help.
Over 2.1 million Australians reported being diagnosed with arthritis and osteporosis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.