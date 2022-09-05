A new study to determine the best national COVID-19 booster vaccine strategy is being run through the Launceston General Hospital.
The Platform Trial in COVID-19 Vaccine Boosting study, or PICOBOO, is calling on Tasmanian patients to take part in the research project to determine the best long-term strategies for booster vaccinations.
Infectious Diseases Specialist Professor Katie Flanagan, who is leading Tasmania's trial at the LGH Tasmanian Vaccine Trial Centre, said the study would provide clarity around the effects of boosters in younger populations.
"The focus of ATAGI so far has been on preventing severe disease and deaths to keep society functioning," Professor Flanagan said.
"But as you can imagine, COVID isn't going away, and we're going to still need to give boosters eventually to different people, according to their risk".
ATAGI does not currently recommend adolescents aged 12 to 15 receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but Professor Flanagan said the age group may benefit from boosters in the future.
"The priority has just been to try and keep Australia coping with a pandemic," she said.
"But what we're seeing is as we come out of the pandemic - when we look at when boosters might be appropriate - there's no reason not to give them to that age group".
15-year-old St Aloysius Catholic College student Lucy Willis was the first Tasmania patient to put her hand up for the trial, driving up from Hobart with her mum.
Lucy said she had "jumped" at the chance to participate in the trial and help protect others.
"It's nice to know you are helping people out," she said.
"I think it's a really good thing to do, especially as it benefits you and a lot of other people as well."
The trial is seeking about 600 participants nationwide between the age of 12 to 70 who have received two doses of Pfizer, or people aged 50 and over with two doses of AstraZeneca.
However, Professor Flanagan said the trial had been designed to continue recruiting eligible participants until they had "meaningful data" around the quality and length of immune response.
"The reason it's designed that way is so that it can be used to inform policy in real time," she said.
The study is supported by a grant from the Medical Research Future Fund and the Clifford Craig Foundation, and will be conducted across participating sites in Western Australia and South Australia.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs.
