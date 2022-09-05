The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New plan announced for cancer treatment and research in Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff

The state government has entered into a new partnership with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, which it says will lead to improved cancer research, education and treatment in Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.