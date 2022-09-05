The state government has entered into a new partnership with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, which it says will lead to improved cancer research, education and treatment in Tasmania.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said thousands of Tasmanians received care and treatment for cancer each week.
Advertisement
"As a government, we are committed to supporting Tasmanians to access the best possible treatment and care, closer to where they live so that they are surrounded by their families and loved ones," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the new partnership would deliver world-leading cancer treatment and best practice recovery supports
"It will also deliver new models of support to people with cancer across the state through a new Tasmanian Research and Wellness Centre," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the partnership would increase opportunities for Tasmanians with cancer to participate in clinical trials for rare types of cancer.
He said the agreement would enhance critical research capabilities and education programs through an agreement with the University of Tasmania, the Tasmanian Health Service and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
"The partnership will also provide ongoing professional development opportunities for staff and placements for students," Mr Rockliff said.
"This new initiative will build upon the existing strengths in Tasmania, acknowledging the valuable local clinical trials and services already provided here, which will be enhanced by partnering with the globally recognised Peter MacCallum Cancer Institute and UTAS."
He said following the signing of the Statement of Intent on Tuesday, all parties will now work to agree the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding within the next 90 days to detail how the partnership will work toward achieving key commitments.
The most commonly diagnosed cancers in Tasmania are prostate cancer, breast cancer and melanoma.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.