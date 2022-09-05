The Department of Health has issued an alert after a North-West baby was diagnosed with meningococcal.
Specialist medical advisor Dr Shannon Melody said the public needed to remain mindful of the disease that, although rare, can be fatal.
"Meningococcal disease is a rare but serious contagious disease," Dr Melody said.
"Vaccination, and early detection and treatment of cases, both save lives.
"The disease can develop quickly, and it can be fatal. Anyone with a suspected meningococcal infection needs to see a doctor immediately."
Dr Melody said a one-year-old from the North-West was diagnosed with the disease in late August, was hospitalised and has now recovered.
"Public Health Services worked with the girl's family to ensure they and other close contacts were promptly managed to minimise the risk of further infections," they said.
The doctor said it was the second case of meningococcal recorded in Tasmania this year, and that there were seven cases in the state per year on average, though the number had been declining following a vaccination program beginning in 2017.
"Meningococcal disease is more common during winter and spring but can occur at any time in any place and affect people of any age," Dr Melody said.
"There has been a recent increase in cases of meningococcal disease notified nationally.
"Approximately one in 10 people have the meningococcal bacteria living naturally in the back of their nose and throat.
"However, in a small number of people, serious strains of the bacteria can invade the body and cause illness, known as invasive meningococcal disease."
Dr Melody said the symptoms can include fever, severe headache, confusion, severe muscle pain, and rash.
"People with meningococcal disease can go from feeling well to being extremely unwell very quickly.
"Babies and infants may not have these symptoms but can be unsettled or drowsy, pale or blotchy, floppy and not feeding."
The doctor said that vaccination is routinely recommended and provided for free in school based programs, and a vaccination is available for children from six-weeks-old.
For more information visit the Department of Health website.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
