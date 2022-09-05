The dairy and salmon sectors have underpinned strong growth in Tasmanian agricultural exports.
State agricultural export value shot up by 9.5 per cent ($90 million) to $1.03 billion in 2021-22, according to Rural Bank's new Australian Agricultural Trade 2021-22 report.
"This wasn't quite a record high value, but was very close to the $1.06 billion exported in 2019-20," the report said.
"Growth was led by a $114 million (69.8 per cent) rise in the state's dairy exports and a rise in salmon exports of $110 million (75.6 per cent).
"The salmon industry ... saw firm growth on the back of a recovery in demand as food service restrictions were eased in key markets and coincided with constrained global supply due to higher freight costs and supply chain disruptions," it said.
Beef exports weakened by 24.4 per cent ($58 million) because of lower production.
Abalone sales fell by $10 million (18 per cent).
The report said Tasmania had achieved export growth in seven of the past 10 years and remained Australia's sixth biggest agricultural exporter.
All five mainland states had stronger annual export growth than Tasmania in percentage terms, topped by a 53.6 per cent improvement in Western Australia.
Rural Bank said resurgent demand and continued favourable seasonal conditions pushed the value of Australian agricultural exports to a record $67.5 billion.
"A lower Australian dollar (and) a rare combination of increased production and higher commodity prices helped lift export value by $18.2 billion, well beyond previous levels and a 37 per cent increase in exports from the sector in 2020-21, reaching an all-time high," the bank said.
General manager sales, partnerships and marketing Simon Dundon said: "Cropping led the export charge, with both volumes and average prices rising to drive an 82 per cent increase in the overall value of Australia's cropping exports, with record winter crop production, restricted global supply and increasing demand for biofuels and cooking oil further supporting Australian canola exports."
"We have seen every commodity sector except for wine and fruit record an increase in export value in 2021-22, with grains, oilseeds and cotton recording the largest growth as increased plantings and high yields led to record production levels.
"Cropping export volumes are set to remain high, but forecast to be lower than financial year 2022 in the new financial year thanks to ongoing favourable conditions, with the increased diversification of Australia's export markets very encouraging to see.
"China was the largest growth market in 2021-22 and retained its place as Australia's most valuable market for the 12th year in a row, followed by Japan recording growth of 38.1 per cent and the United States recording strong growth and a rise of more than 30 per cent in terms of exports by value."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania.
