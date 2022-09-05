Move to change complaints process involving Tasmanian politicians

The Tasmanian Greens will this week in Parliament bring on for debate an amendment to the Public Interest Disclosures Act to change the process for misconduct complaints against parliamentarians.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said if a parliamentary staff member or member of the public had a complaint against an MP, they would need to take it to the House of Assembly speaker or Legislative Council president.
She said the Greens' amendment to the act would enable complaints to be taken to the Tasmanian Ombudsman or Integrity Commission.
Ms O'Connor said the current process provided a different set of rules for parliamentarians than any other public officer.
She said the process provided a big disincentive for potential complainants.
"That's how you foster a culture of bullying, discrimination and harassment if the system that's in place is basically a protection racket for MPs and members of the Legislative Council," Ms O'Connor said.
A recent report into workplace culture in Tasmanian ministerial and parliamentary officers found MPs and managers were the worst offenders when it came to sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination.
A survey on which the report was based found 82 per cent of respondents were not satisfied with the complaints process.
Leader of Government Business Nic Street said the government would this week move to appoint a joint oversight committee to ensure action on the report's findings.
This committee will have representatives from all parties and from members of both houses.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
