Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton reflected on the team's unprecedented maiden Women's Super League and cup double with the succinct observation: "They deserved it."
Recalling a momentous campaign which saw the team take an extra step from second place and cup runners-up in their maiden statewide campaign last season, Compton added: "In truth, they probably deserved to have won it earlier."
Beginning their campaign with eight straight wins, the Birch Avenue outfit have dominated Tasmanian women's football this season under the leadership of Compton and Lynden Prince.
Following June's Statewide Cup triumph, United suffered injuries to key players Ellie La Monte (back), Alexis Mitchell (knee) and Madi Gilpin (ankle) which contributed to their only losses for the campaign in consecutive fixtures at South Hobart (0-6) and Devonport (0-3).
However, the team responded with back-to-back 5-0 home wins over Taroona and Kingborough and sealed the title with one match to go when South Hobart were held to a draw at home by Clarence on Sunday.
"Lynden and I knew if we could get those players back and keep our chins up we were still a good chance and those last two matches featured some of the best football we've played this season," Compton said.
"We were expecting South Hobart to win on Sunday so it was a nice Father's Day present to hear we had won the title and get to enjoy a week of celebrations.
"We've been around football long enough to know if you can win any silverware you take it, so it's fantastic to win the double.
"We never expected to blow teams out of the water every week but we felt we had the strongest squad and had just enough cover when we needed it. When we were at our strongest, I think we were definitely the best team in the league."
With South Hobart having a last-round bye, United sit a point clear and will finish the season with a trip to bottom-placed Olympia on Saturday.
With Football Tasmania's annual awards dinner to follow on Saturday night, United will travel south keen to leave a lasting impression on the competition.
"It's been a real roller-coaster this year because there's been a lot to deal with in the squad," Compton added.
"The senior players have really helped Lynden and me and there's been a lot of learning for all of us.
"This means a lot to the group and is a reward for their hard work. They've put so much in and it's nice when they get recognition.
"When we joined the Super League, the project was to see if we could compete for trophies by the end of the second year and I'm really happy that we've been able to achieve that."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
