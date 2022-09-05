The Examiner
Launceston United seal Tasmanian statewide league and cup double

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 5 2022 - 4:30pm
Launceston United players celebrate their Statewide Cup triumph. Picture by Kaleb Clark

Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton reflected on the team's unprecedented maiden Women's Super League and cup double with the succinct observation: "They deserved it."

