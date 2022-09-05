The embodiment of the Bazball ethos saw captain Ben Stokes, on 1 not out with his side teetering at 4-55 in the 17th over, advancing down the wicket to take on the South African quicks. It wasn't entirely successful. Stokes missed the delivery, survived but finished with 20 - his side's second-highest score in a disappointing first-innings total of 165 as the touring quicks ran amok. South Africa won in less than two-and-a-half days, England dismissed again for 149 to lose by an innings and 12 runs. Bazball is clearly still a work in progress.