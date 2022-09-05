The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Old Father Time oversees radical new approach

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A full house enjoys the first day of the England v South Africa Test at Lord's. Picture by Rob Shaw

The opportunity to watch a Test match at Lord's represents an invitation to experience entrenched tradition, passed down through generations, decades-old rituals defying the same Old Father Time who adorns the historic ground's famous weathervane.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.