The opportunity to watch a Test match at Lord's represents an invitation to experience entrenched tradition, passed down through generations, decades-old rituals defying the same Old Father Time who adorns the historic ground's famous weathervane.
But there's so much more to it than just Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson.
The traditional home of cricket seems to revel in the reputation of being one of the most stuck-in-its-ways institutions in global sport, but a maiden visit revealed this may no longer be the case.
Dating back to 1787 and named after its founder, Thomas Lord, the ground is owned by Marylebone Cricket Club and is the home of Middlesex County Cricket Club, the England and Wales Cricket Board, the European Cricket Council and, until 2005, the International Cricket Council.
Everything about the place is iconic - the Grade II-listed Victorian-era pavilion, the Long Room, the bell (rung five minutes before play, on this occasion, somewhat appropriately, by its namesake, former England batsman Ian), that weathervane, the honour board, the pressbox which looks like a rejected prototype of Disney film character Wall-E, the distinctive members' ties and the world's oldest sporting museum.
The infamous slope was a little over-rated. It couldn't hold a torch to South Hobart's Darcy Street ground and it's doubtful whether Lord's becomes a dog park outside of playing hours.
But despite all the tradition and custom associated with Lord's, the venue is surprisingly forward-thinking in many aspects.
It proudly boasts that: "Lord's is the only international cricket venue in the world where spectators can bring alcohol in." Limits are one bottle of wine or two cans of beer and the trade-off is that fancy dress, musical instruments and flags are among items not permitted.
In contrast to many England sporting venues, Lord's has clean, approachable, almost useable toilets complete with loo paper, soap and various other modern innovations. Furthermore, the tasty fare on offer beyond the playing arena is almost befitting of the elite athletes who play within it.
It also has a wonderful giant hovercraft which serves as wicket cover during rain and can be manouvred by just two ground staff.
During the lunchbreak we visited the museum, which is free to all ticket-holders.
Exhibits include a signed image of WG Grace, Denis Compton's pads, a 1986 pack of British Cricketers Top Trumps, the stuffed sparrow that was 'bowled out' by Jahangir Khan of Cambridge University on July 3, 1936, Denis Compton's official contract, numerous shirts, caps and cups, a Denis Compton jigsaw puzzle, a memorial tablet from the original tomb of Thomas Lord dated 1832 and several other items not associated with Denis Compton.
The obvious highlight of the museum - the equivalent of Mona Lisa at the Louvre - was getting to see the actual Ashes urn - a privilege denied to its perennial holders, Australia. A museum guide told a delightful anecdote that during the 2009 series, victorious England bowler Graeme Swann genuinely believed he was celebrating with the real urn, until he noticed a £4.95 price tag on its underside.
As for the actual match, England were hosting the first of three Tests against South Africa. The hosts had won their four previous Tests with exciting chases, climaxing with a 378-run pursuit to beat India which symbolised the much-hyped "Bazball" approach of dynamic Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum. South Africa, meanwhile, had been thrashed in their warm-up match after conceding 672 runs in the first innings.
The embodiment of the Bazball ethos saw captain Ben Stokes, on 1 not out with his side teetering at 4-55 in the 17th over, advancing down the wicket to take on the South African quicks. It wasn't entirely successful. Stokes missed the delivery, survived but finished with 20 - his side's second-highest score in a disappointing first-innings total of 165 as the touring quicks ran amok. South Africa won in less than two-and-a-half days, England dismissed again for 149 to lose by an innings and 12 runs. Bazball is clearly still a work in progress.
Sadly, we only saw one session. Just after lunch on the opening day the heavens opened in a spectacular and untimely end to England's drought, heatwave and catastrophic water shortages - not that hosepipe bans appear to apply to St John's Wood given how the outfield was already as green as a billiard table.
Small print on our tickets explained that if 30 overs or less are bowled, patrons are entitled to a 50 per cent refund. Thirty-two overs had been bowled. Thanks for coming.
Our tickets had cost £110 each, equivalent to £3.43 per over, a sporting action to financial outlay ratio unmatched since the last (and only) time attending the Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. To put this in context, for about the same price I attended four English Premier League matches.
But it was worth it to experience Lord's, and particularly its gradually changing attitudes.
In the museum was a letter dated May 1952 responding to one inquiring about the prospect of female membership.
Signed by the MCC's unnamed assistant secretary, it read: "In all its long history, the MCC has never had a lady member and I doubt whether this rule will ever be relaxed."
The first female honorary members were accepted in 1999. Full credit to Lord's to put this homage to sexism in their museum rather than attempt to hide it.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
