After the success of the division one grand finals, the NTFA have announced the match times for Saturday's premier division deciders at UTAS Stadium.
Getting underway bright and early with a 9.15am clash between South Launceston and Bridgenorth's under-18s, the stage is set for a cracking finale with Longford and Rocherlea clashing at 4pm.
The battle of the league's two Tigers sees Longford looking to break a 33-year-old premiership drought, having not won since 1989.
This season saw them finish minor premiers before qualifying for the grand final with a semi-final victory over their upcoming opponents.
Rocherlea handed Longford one of their only losses of the year back in round six but the minor premiers have had their number on the past three occasions.
Rocherlea qualified for Saturday's decider with a nail-biting four-point win over last year's premiers Bracknell.
U18s: South Launceston v Bridgenorth at 9.15am
Women: Launceston v Old Launcestonians at 11.30am
Reserves: South Launceston v Longford at 1.25pm
Seniors: Longford v Rocherlea at 4pm
