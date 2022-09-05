The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government aims to introduce fines for mobile phone usage while driving

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson with Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard and Franklin Liberal MHA Dean Young.

State Parliament will this week debate legislation regarding road detection devices that will ping drivers for mobile phone use.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.