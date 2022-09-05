The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston councillors will vote on an intent to pass parking by-law

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's intent to decrease parking penalties

The City of Launceston council will not be able to adopt a new by-law under caretaker mode but they will be able to vote on the intention which is what will be on the agenda for the upcoming meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.