Council's intent to decrease parking penalties

The City of Launceston council will not be able to adopt a new by-law under caretaker mode but they will be able to vote on the intention which is what will be on the agenda for the upcoming meeting on Thursday.
The Launceston City Council 2022 Parking Facilities By-Law looks to update items including an increase to parking over the maximum time for off street parking and a fine for parking voucher not being visible.
The new bylaw includes a daily fine for those who continue to park longer than a maximum period for a continuing offence.
Authorised officers would also be able to seize property from sites without approval including vehicles and goods from parking sites.
The currently penalty unit fine is $181. The fine for staying longer than the maximum time under the proposed new by-law this penalty is proposed to reduce to $45.25. The current full fine is $65.
This would be the first increase since 2013 when the previous parking law which will expire in June 2023.
The bylaw also includes a fine for graffiti and for failing to produce identification to an authorised officer.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
