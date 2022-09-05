Police charge North-West 18-year-old with drug trafficking

Police have charged a North-West man with drug trafficking after an alleged interception at King Island Airport on Friday.
Tasmania Police on Monday said the 18-year-old from Burnie suburb Shorewell was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
"As a result of an ongoing investigation by King Island Police into the supply of illicit drugs to King Island, police allege the man was intercepted with a trafficable quantity of amphetamine in excess of one ounce," police said.
They said they would allege the man was intercepted at the airport disembarking from a commercial flight from the Burnie Airport.
"Police are committed to removing drugs from our community and screening the air, sea and mail corridors for all illicit drugs," Currie-based Sgt Mark Lopes said,
Sgt Lopes alleged the "interception successfully removed a quantity of harmful substances destined for the King Island community".
Police said their investigation was ongoing to identify any other person involved.
The 18-year-old was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
