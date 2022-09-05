Firefighters have revealed what may have caused a structure fire in Mowbray and said that the costs of damages would amount to thousands of dollars.
Station officer at the Launceston Fire Brigade Adrian Gill said the incident happened before 7pm on Sunday night and that the structure fire was located in the female toilets on the second floor of the building.
"We had two firefighters in breathing apparatus who extinguished the fire. They spent about 20 minutes ventilating the toilets on the second floor.
"Everyone evacuated when the bells went off, which is common procedure," he said.
Officer Gill said that the source of the fire was from a toilet roll from the female bathroom which had been set alight and estimated the costs of damages to be around $20,000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
