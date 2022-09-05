Advertisement
Former New South Wales reinsman Shane Edyvean won't have any trouble remembering his first winner - it started at 125-1 and came on an historic night for Tasmanian harness racing.
Edyvean's all-the-way win on despised outsider Tee Jay Cee at Mowbray on Sunday helped Ben Yole train the card and write his name into the record books.
It was the first time in Tasmania a trainer has prepared every winner at an eight-race meeting - historians say the only other cleansweep was five out of five by Frank Powell at Queenstown in 1919.
Edyvean, 35, said he was relieved to have broken through for a win and been part of what he described as "a good night" for his new boss who had rung him out of the blue with a job offer.
"I'd been driving for about two years around the Wagga/Riverina area, mainly for myself and my Dad (Ian), but only having about one drive a week," he explained.
"Dad was involved in harness racing a while ago but gave it away for about 11 years and it was only when he got back into it that I got involved.
"I'd previously been a spray painter.
"We have a few horses on our property at Coolamon, about 40km out of Wagga, where we have our own track and we can also work them at the showgrounds.
"Dad's had a few winners lately but most of the horses are just coming back from spells so he has nothing going around at the moment."
Edyvean said he'd had no previous contact with Yole when he got the invitation just over two months ago to try his luck in Tasmania.
"I didn't know Ben and and I didn't know anyone who had worked for him but I just decided to come down for a change of scenery," the driver said.
"I'm enjoying it. I don't know how long I'll stay but I've got no plans to leave at the moment. I'm living at Kelso only about 15 minutes from the stables so it's working out well."
Edyvean said his only driving instruction for Tee Jay Cee was to "go forward and see what happens from there".
"He flew the gate and I was confident in him in the run - he was travelling nicely and I was just hoping he didn't get run down," the driver said.
"As it turned out, he got home good."
Yole's other winners had five different drivers - Gareth Rattray (two), Rohan Hillier (two), Charlie Castles, Mark Yole and Jacob Duggan.
The trainer has gone close to training the card several times including only a month ago when he had seven of eight winners in Hobart.
Gareth Rattray is looking forward to driving Melnrowley in the rich Granny Smith Stakes after the mare's easy win in a $20,000 race in Hobart on Saturday.
With the Devonport track closed, the Granny Smith for four-year-old Tasbred mares will be run in Launceston this year with a $60,000 final on November 13.
The Craig Hayes-trained Melnrowley stepped quickly from the stand and led all the way for an easy 15m win in the Prydes Easifeed Final for horses with a national rating of 55 or better.
Rattray agreed with Hayes pre-race assessment that the mare was back to her best after a disappointing three-year-old campaign.
"She didn't come back as a three-year-old and was doing a few things wrong," the driver said.
"Craig elected to give her a good break and she's now back bigger and better.
"There's still not much of her but there's a motor there.
"I'm looking forward to the Granny Smith - it's nice to drive something of this quality."
Driver Rohan Hillier believes former Victorian gelding Alta Cassino can continue his advance through the classes after an impressive win in another of Saturday's $20,000 features.
The Kristy Butler-trained four-year-old went to the lead at the 1500m in the Tasmanian Horse Transport Final then gave nothing else a chance.
"It was pretty easy - he found the front without doing too much work and relaxed nicely," Hillier said.
"It was a pretty slow lead time and it was his race to lose after that.
"He only does what he has to but always seems to get up the straight pretty good."
It was Alta Cassino's fourth straight win at only his fifth start since joining Butler's Pipers River stable and he's quickly going up in rating.
"As we know, it doesn't take too long for a progressive horse to find a free-for-all mark in Tasmania," Hillier said.
"But he's got a lot of upside and he's in the right stable so if any horse will get there, he will."
Two Tasmanian owners got another big result when Knights Order led all the way in the group 2 $250,000 Chelmsford Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.
The Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained galloper is part-owned by Launceston business identity Sharee Marshall and her partner, Longford-based trainer Leon Laskey.
Knights Order was having his first start since winning the $2 million Sydney Cup in April.
His latest win was worth a lot less in monetary terms but a lot more if measured by prestige.
As a Chelmsford Stakes winner, he now shares an honour roll with some of racing's all-time greats.
Past winners have included Winx, Lonhro, Might And Power, Emancipation, Kingston Town, Ming Dynasty, Gunsynd, Tulloch, Bernborough and Phar Lap.
Tasmanian-owned sprinter Hard Empire is likely to chase another big payday in the $300,000 Bobbie Lewis Quality at Flemington on Saturday.
The nine-year-old is among a star-studded 27 entries for the group 2 sprint down the 'straight six'.
Hard Empire gave his nine Tasmanian part-owners their biggest thrill when he won the $250,000 Missile Stakes at Randwick a month ago at 100-1.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
