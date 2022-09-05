UTAS Stadium transfer expected this year, AFL D-day looms

The transfer of Tasmania's major stadiums to a new state body is edging closer as D-day looms for the state's AFL bid.
Stadiums Tasmania was set up earlier this year to centralise the ownership, management, and future development of the state's leading venues.
Advertisement
The authority will take responsibility for up to five venues across Tasmania, including the state government-owned Silverdome and MyState Bank Arena.
Transfer negotiations for Bellerive Oval, Dial Park and UTAS Stadium are ongoing, however, Hospitality and Events Minister Nic Street said talks with City of Launceston regarding the latter were "well-advanced".
READ MORE: City dwellers cool on Launceston love affair
City of Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten said he expected the transfer would occur before 2023.
"Council will continue to operate and manage UTAS Stadium until such time as both parties mutually agree to an official transfer, which we expect to happen later this year," Cr Van Zetten said.
"All council staff currently employed at UTAS Stadium will have the opportunity to transfer to the new entity."
Several "minor amendments" to the Stadiums Tasmania Act 2022 are required before any transfer can take place.
Minister Street said the amendments were in their final stages of development and would be put to parliament shortly.
Behind the scenes, a recruitment firm is putting together the inaugural Stadiums Tasmania board.
Recruitment for board members begins on Tuesday, while the search for a chief executive is likely to begin in October.
Minister Street said there has been strong interest in the chairperson role, for which applications have closed.
"At the present time we are awaiting recommendations from our executive recruitment firm on the applications and shortlisting," Minister Street said.
"However I can confirm a number of high-quality candidates have expressed an interest in the position."
Meanwhile, news regarding Tasmania's bid for an AFL team is expected in the coming days.
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said last week that the league would meet with club presidents about Tasmania's bid by Tuesday at the latest.
Mr McLachlan has maintained that a new purpose-built stadium would be required in the state should a 19th licence be issued.
Advertisement
It is understood such a stadium won't be part of the plans submitted to AFL club presidents, however, the state government has committed to a $1.25 million feasibility study into a new stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.