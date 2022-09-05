The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

Call for women to get their health checks this Women's Health Week

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family Planning Tasmania's Dr Emily Ingram is a friendly face at the Launceston location. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Getting women to check back in with their health for the tenth Jean Haile's Women's Health Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.