Getting women to check back in with their health for the tenth Jean Haile's Women's Health Week.
This week will cover five topics from Monday, September 5 to Friday, September 9 starting with Check Me Out, which looks at health checks.
The topics covered over the five days are ones selected by the community through feedback and also top searched topics, Jean Hailes community engagement manager Renea Camilleri said.
"These are some of the number one health concerns for women," she said.
"They asked and we listened."
The week will cover health checks, menopause, pelvic health, mental wellbeing and physical activity.
Many of these core health items for women have been put aside since the pandemic, Ms Camilleri said.
"The rates have definitely dropped," she said.
"We're encouraging women to get out there and get their cervical screening tests done, get their bowel screening and their breast breast screening done, but it's also about other health screening opportunities that people might have such as their skin checks, our physical health, and general mental wellbeing."
One of the partners for this week is Family Planning Tasmania.
Spokesperson Molly Frankham said Family Planning Tasmania was proud to be a community partner for Jean Hailes Women's Health Week.
"We believe in working together with fantastic organisations such as Jean Hailes to promote women's health, as our missions align and are complementary," she said.
"We all want the same thing: for all women and girls to lead healthy, happy, empowered lives and have access to high quality, accessible women's healthcare."
Ms Frankham highlighted the importance of women getting their health checks.
"Monday's theme this year is all about health checks, and Family Planning Tasmania is the perfect place to undergo many health checks, particularly related to sexual and reproductive health" she said.
"Our women's health clinical professionals, both doctors and nurses are passionate about women's health. Women can access health checks such as STI screenings, breast checks, and cervical screenings through our three clinics in Glenorchy, Launceston and Burnie."
To host an event, find an event and for more information, visit womenshealthweek.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
