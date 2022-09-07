Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
6 Bed | 5 Bath | 2 Car
Advertisement
Whether you are looking for a residence of distinction, a prominent location for business or a fantastic development opportunity, this property is for you.
Sitting on 4388sqm over two titles, there are opportunities for development especially as the second title is considered one of Launceston's last remaining vacant blocks, with potential scope and uninterrupted views.
As the property is zoned inner residential any development would be subject to STCA approval.
Whether this property continues as a family home or is developed in some other way, it will always remain a valuable part of Launceston's history.
Impressive sweeping views to the north across Launceston CBD and the Tamar River enhance this property which has been a cherished home in the same family for over the last 100 years.
The house has evolved since it was first built in the 1850s with several extensions and major redesigns including the last significant alterations done in the 1950's, which has resulted in the substantial 613sqm home that it is today.
The two titles comprising 22 York St are being offered for sale at the same time as the adjoining 17a Brisbane St, Launceston.
Both properties are owned by the same family and are available for sale individually or as a group. This is a rare opportunity so don't delay.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.