Trevallyn Titans starting Tennis North with a bang

Trevallyn tightened their top-two stranglehold during round 3 of Tennis North inter-club pennant.
A 5/34 to 1/21 win gave Titans 2 early bragging rights over a Riverside Hewitt team, which at full strength promises to match up so evenly with the Titans 2 that some sensational tennis is guaranteed in the warmer months ahead.
Advertisement
Riverside was on the board first after old stagers Andrew Roberts and Jeff Speer went to battle; Roberts triumphing 6/4, but Trevallyn's Glenn Clifford and John Marik overcame Patrick Michael and fill-in Anthony Htin to the same tune.
From that point Titans 2 asserted their dominance; winning the remaining two doubles rubbers including a tiebreak between Speer/Clifford and Roberts/Michael, while Clifford and Marik both prevailed 6/2 in their singles contests.
Deloraine Warriors stayed in contact with Trevallyn with a 4/27 to 2/19 win against Riverside Rafter.
For the Warriors, Jason Fletcher outgunned Josh Partridge (6/0) and Thomas Gleeson got over Ryan Walker (6/4), while for Riverside, fill-in Sven Klinge made an impact with a 6/0 win of his own against Warrior fill-in Davin Haas.
Klinge also teamed with Walker early for a 6/3 win in the first doubles rubber against Gleeson and Haas. Deloraine were solid elsewhere though, taking the remaining doubles contests 6/1 and 6/2 to keep themselves within three points of the ladder leaders.
The final match-up of the evening saw Trevallyn coast to a 6/36 to 0/12 over an uncompetitive Riverside deMinaur who were affected by the last-minute withdrawal of there two top players.
Daniel Binns, elevated from number three to number one, combined power and deft touch in a valiant 6/4 singles loss to Nick Hookway, while Dave Beattie and Josh Chugg ran amok in a flurry of 6/0, 6/1 and 6/2 Titan victories.
In Division B, NTSC Wise Aces (Pang/Cutler/Clyde) played out a thrilling 3/24 apiece tie against fellow Newstead team DuCane Rangers (Badcock/Reid/Carswell), providing the three-week-old season's second tie, after a similar result in round 1 Division A action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.