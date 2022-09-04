Police responding to incident in Mayfield, streets closed off

Tasmania Police are responding to an incident at Mayfield and Hargrave Streets, Mayfield.
The streets have been closed whilst an investigation is undertaken.
The time period that the streets will remain closed is unknown at this stage.
More to come.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
