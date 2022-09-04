Old Launcestonians are preparing for a blockbuster NTFAW premier grand final against Launceston on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
OLs progressed to the decider after surviving a thrilling 4.5 (29) to 3.7 (25) preliminary final against Old Scotch at George Town.
Advertisement
The Thistles pushed hard in the final stanza but the Blues held them off.
OLs playing-coach Abbey Green described the final quarter.
"They got a goal and all the girls just lifted," she said.
"They tried their absolute hardest to keep that ball locked in or man up as strong as they could.
"And we were just fortunate enough. We all stuck together to get the win."
Green said she was emotional post-game.
"It actually brought a tear to my eye when that siren went to be honest," she said.
"I know how hard the girls have trained this year and obviously being a new coach there's been a lot of changes to what they've previously had in the past few years.
"But the way they've all taken it on board and they believe in us coaches and they believe in themselves - it was just phenomenal to get the win."
She feels the victory has given her group belief ahead of the big dance.
"We'll just be focusing on playing to our strengths," she said.
"But I'm just so proud of the girls. They've worked as hard as they possibly could to get to this position and they deserve to be there. The girls have done everything they possibly can."
Green said the OLs had addressed a part of their game that was lacking when they fell to Launceston by 19 points in their semi-final a fortnight ago.
"Last time we played Launceston, we didn't have the energy and fire in the belly whereas on Saturday we really had that passion and grit and played for one another," she said.
Green said it was a massive team effort and Danielle Kelly lifted to the occasion.
"She was just so reliable when we needed her most and she really stepped up," the coach said.
Advertisement
"Her voice and presence was incredible and it really got us girls across the line in the end because she fought so hard."
Forward Amelia Dowling sustained a knee injury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.