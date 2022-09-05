Give back on global charity day

Today marks the International Day of Charity and presents endless opportunities for those looking for a chance to give back.
Run under the banner of the United Nations, the day marks the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 "for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace".
Keeping with the global nature of today, potential donors could turn their attention to the ongoing struggles people face overseas. The war in Ukraine recently passed a grim six-month milestone and charities are continuing to call for aid including the Ukrainian Red Cross and the United Nations Refugee Agency.
Those also looking closer to home, for an opportunity to give back need look no further than today's copy of The Examiner, for several worthwhile causes spreading the gift of charity among the city's populace.
A recent 'Ladies Day Out' detailed on Page 2 ("Lunching for medical research") put on by Launceston's own Clifford Craig Foundation has helped raise money for the organisation's medical research efforts.
The struggles and triumphs of the Launceston General Hospital are frequently detailed in editions of the paper and those locals looking to give back to an institution which they will likely one day rely on should consider CCF as a worthy cause for donation.
Another Tasmanian organisation worth consideration is long-standing service provider StGiles. Born out of the struggles of the 1937 polio pandemic, StGiles was born when citizens of Northern Tasmania raised 10,000 pounds in just six months to aid children hit hardest by the disease. In recent years, the disability service provider has contributed dozens of successful community-led enterprises, including the ABLED Kitchen (Page 6).
And for those looking to get active and raise attention for a good cause, Out of the Shadows will return to Launceston this Friday (Page 5) for a walk to remember those lost to suicide and raise funds to provide crisis support and suicide prevention services to save lives.
