A man has died following a single vehicle crash at Tonganah, east of Scottsdale.
At approximately 3.40pm on Sunday Tasmania Police emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident on the Tasman Highway at Tonganah.
A 44 year male old male has died as a result of the crash. Crash Investigation Services remain at the scene and no other details are known at this stage.
EARLIER:
Emergency Services are responding to a report of a serious single-vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway at Tonganah.
Tasmania Police have to confirmed multiple emergency services vehicles are on scene managing the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
