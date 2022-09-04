Perth's Jakob Williams has won the NTFA division one league best and fairest award by five votes ahead of East Coast's Corey Bosworth.
The midfielder, who polled 22 votes, celebrated with teammates at the clubrooms and had "lots of phones in the face (filming)" as he heard the great news.
The vote count was live-streamed and many players and fans tuned in from their clubrooms.
"The boys around me were very supportive and I think they knew coming into the last round that Corey actually didn't play," Williams said.
"So they knew I was home in the second last round."
The 21-year-old had high praise for his teammates and said it helped coming through with a young group.
"The average age of our team is about 22 or 23 so it gives you a bit of support when all the boys are the same age as you and they're pushing you to be a better player," he said.
Williams, who grew up in Perth, has strong heritage at the club as his grandfather Cliffy and dad Matthew also played there.
They too wore the number five which is a tradition Williams wanted to keep up.
The fact Matthew won the league best and fairest for Perth in 2000 added to the special occasion.
The club recently appointed Jade Selby as coach and Williams is positive about where the group is headed.
"From the start of the season to the back end of the season, you could see a massive improvement," he said.
"I think that's going to continue for the next three years with the intelligence from Jade."
The Magpies finished sixth this season with five victories and nine losses.
The award-winner, who switched to Perth last year, won North Launceston's under-18 best and fairest in 2019.
Old Scotch's Tom Allison won the division one reserves best and fairest with 19 votes.
Lilydale's Kade Dwyer was runner-up with 15 votes.
Seniors final leaderboard:
Jakob Williams 22 votes
Corey Bosworth 17
Thane Bardenhagen (Lilydale) 15
Will Stoltenberg (East Coast) 14
Charlie Eastoe (Old Scotch) 12
Patrick Sulzberger (Lilydale) 12
