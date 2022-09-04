The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston's Aprille Crooks wins NTFAW best and fairest

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Aprille Crooks has a laugh with her sister Paige at half-time of Saturday's grand final against Meander Valley. Picture by Rod Thompson

South Launceston midfielder Aprille Crooks has had a weekend she'll never forget.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.