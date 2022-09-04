South Launceston midfielder Aprille Crooks has had a weekend she'll never forget.
The Bulldogs won the NTFAW division one premiership on Saturday and she claimed the league best and fairest award on Sunday.
The 18-year-old finished on 21 votes, five ahead of runner-up Tyeisha Hinds from George Town.
The count came on while she and her teammates were re-watching their nine-point grand final win against Meander Valley.
"We were all sitting there watching them go through the rounds and then one of our girls started to record (video)," Crooks said.
"Then as they announced the winner, the girls all jumped on me.
"We had a big cheer and a big laugh. It was amazing to have the girls around me."
The teenager said winning the premiership was a dream come true.
"It just topped it all off after going through the season undefeated," she said.
"It's what every team hopes for. It's what you wish for going into the game. Putting in the hard yards just all seemed worth it at that final siren."
The day was made even more special with one of her biggest supporters in the crowd.
"My dad (Dean) lives in Queensland and he made the trip down and surprised my older sister (Paige) and I and came and watched us play," she said.
"I hadn't seen him in over a year so it was amazing to reunite with him and to have him watch me play before I move away."
Crooks explained she is about to embark on a big adventure in pursuit of making the AFLW.
"After the rep games for North versus South and North versus North-West, I've got the amazing opportunity to go play in Adelaide for the North Adelaide Roosters SANFLW team," she said.
"I'll be moving over there in October to do pre-season and then hopefully by playing and training with them I can get drafted to the AFLW from there."
Videos links of the NTFAW's representative games were sent across Australia.
"They got sent my links. Nearly every AFLW club and a lot of VFLW and SANFLW clubs got sent the links," Crooks said.
"They watched the games and then about two weeks later, I got a call asking me if I'd be interested in moving.
"I've lived in Launceston my entire life and never lived away from Mum. So it'll be a big move but an amazing opportunity. I'm super excited."
The youngster who missed out on being drafted this year is determined to make it to the top level.
"I've played footy for five years now and been in Tassie rep teams with the Devils and in NTFA teams," she said.
"It's been a goal of mine ever since I first stepped on the field to get as far as I can with it."
Crooks' teammate Hayley Breward, who captained the Bulldogs this year, finished third with 15 votes.
"I'm super proud of her as well. She had a ripper season," Crooks said.
Final leaderboard:
Aprille Crooks 21
Tyeisha Hinds 16
Hayley Breward 15
Sophie Townsend (Meander Valley) 14
Georgia Rowley (Evandale) 13
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
