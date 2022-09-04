No better Father's Day gift for first time dad

For Hadspen man Alex Rubenach, bringing home his newborn son is the best Father's Day gift he could imagine.
Eddie John Apps Rubenach was born at the Launceston General Hospital early Friday morning,
Becoming a father for the first time, Mr Rubenach said he was "over the moon".
"The love you get, it's just crazy," he said.
"I've had like two hours sleep since Thursday ... time just flies. You look at him and the next minute it's like three hours later ... I've loved every minute of it.
"Everyone says you can't explain the love you have for a child until you have one of your own, and they're right, but to celebrate on a day like today, it emphasises it really."
The joy was multiplied among the family, with Father's Day coinciding with Mr Rubenach's father's birthday.
Grandparent Stephen Rubenach said it was wonderful to be able to celebrate both his birthday and Father's Day with his newborn grandson.
"He's perfect. But then again, I'm a bit biased," he said.
"It's just wonderful to have little darlings ... I couldn't ask for anything better."
It wasn't just a new grandson bringing him joy, but seeing his son become a father.
"I couldn't be more proud of him," he said.
"It's the best feeling in the world to be a dad and celebrate Father's Day with your kids."
New mother and wife Tia Apps Rubenach said her husband had been incredible, supporting both her and Eddie through a complex birth.
"I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else," she said.
"He's deserving of all the special love and attention today. He's been incredible ... and he's going to be a very good dad.
"I'm so pleased he's the father of my child. I'm sure he will have a very good impact on him, as all the dads in my life have - my pop and my dad, we're very lucky."
Ms Apps Rubenach said Eddie shared a birthday with her pop, John Apps, a man who had been dear to her heart.
Eddie gifted Mr Rubenach with a book of dad jokes.
Ms Apps Rubenach said her husband was terrible at telling jokes, even though he thought he had a good handle on them.
She said Eddie's gift would help him along.
Mr Rubenach said his first Father's Day was a perfect day, and he looked forward to seeing the "mischievous fella" Eddie would become.
