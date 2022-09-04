Advertisement
Well-bred pacer Nyack continued a family tradition with a game win in the $26,000 2YO Colts & Geldings Sweepstakes final in Hobart on Saturday night.
The Todd Rattray-trained and driven colt sat in the death before scoring by just over a metre from the fast-finishing Dukes Choice with pacemaker Heres Henry 2-1/2m away third.
Nyack's dam Benediction won the Sweepstakes final for fillies in 2010 and his full brother Kohanah won the final for colts and geldings in 2019.
Benediction went on to win 19 races and Kohanah has so far won nine.
Rattray said Nyack was "a nice two-year-old" who had the speed to develop into a good horse and now just needed to show that he had the stamina.
"He's pretty quick but whether he's strong enough will be determined later on," the Longford trainer said.
"He's been good at both his runs this time in.
"He's been able to do it tonight facing the breeze and running his last half in 57 seconds so he's done a good job."
Rattray said he wasn't surprised he landed in the death from barrier 2 as "I thought the pole horse (Heres Henry) might hold the lead.
"It probably helped that Karalta Artemis (the $2.05 favourite) galloped again which was handy for me," he said.
Rattray also won two $20,000 races on a program that carried total stakemoney of almost $200,000.
Magician took out the 3YO Spring Championship for colts and geldings in a tight four-way finish from Mayleejae Eagle, Nero Stride and Ideal Pace.
And Izaha upset his more fancied stablemate Harjeet by a half neck in the Metropolitan Cup after a brilliant drive by Liam Older using the sprint lane.
The other $20,000 features were won by Whey Better (trained by Mark Geeves), Alta Cassino (Kristy Butler) Melnrowley (Craig Hayes) and Iylac Beach (Bianca Heenan).
Unbeaten youngster Iylac Pakaria maintained her unbeaten record with an all-the-way win in the $26,000 2YO Fillies Sweepstakes final.
Brighton owner, trainer and breeder Bianca Heenan said the filly had done remarkably well to make the final on a restricted preparation.
"She had a huge setback after she won her first race in Launceston when she picked up a bug and she was lucky to even get to her heat," Heenan said.
"We had to nurse her and she went through that race a little under-done because we couldn't put much work into her.
"Then, after her heat, she caught another little bug and we had to nurse her again.
"We were able to put a bit of work into her late through the week but we couldn't do much with her.
"She's got there tonight on heart."
Driver Mitch Ford said that he was happy after Iylac Pakaria found the front.
"Once the polemarker handed up and I got a cheap second quarter, I was pretty confident she was going to be hard to beat," he said.
A nice tactical ride by 4kg-claiming apprentice Lauryn Bingley landed the prize in the main race, the Benchmark 76 Handicap (1150m), at Spreyton on Sunday.
Bingley settled last in a four-horse field on $4.40 second favourite Le Cadeau but, with no pace on, she quickly moved forward to sit outside the leader.
Le Cadeau ran to the front at the top of the straight and the chasers were unable to catch him as he scored by 1-1/2 lengths from Vivilici with odds-on favourite Alpine Wolf a long neck away third.
The winner, trained by Barry Campbell, has built an impressive record with seven wins and eight placings from 21 starts and looked well weighted after Bingley's claim.
The 19-year-old apprentice was having only her 11th ride and she has won a race at four of her five meetings.
Vivilici again ran well after a tardy start and getting a squeeze in the home straight when racing between the tiring leader Aspirate and Alpine Wolf.
After being backed from $2.15 to $1.60, Alpine Wolf didn't finish off as well as his supporters expected and suffered his first defeat in three starts on his home track.
Tiltherewarsyou brought up a hat-trick and continued the winner streak of Spreyton trainer Liandra Gray in the Benchmark 60 Handicap (1150m).
The six-year-old mare was transferred to Gray last December and has now had seven starts for the stable for three wins and three placings.
Gray has had four winners from her past seven runners as she also scored on her home track last week with Prophet Eyes.
Tiltherewarsyou was given a nice run in fourth place by Mehmet Ulucinar before rounding up the leaders in the straight and comfortably holding out late challengers McSweyn and Schauffele.
Ulucinar also scored earlier on John Blacker's promising four-year-old Power Magnum in the Maiden Plate (1150m).
It was a similar ride, as he settled Power Magnum in fourth place and came around the three leaders on the home turn before dashing clear.
The Magnus gelding had raced only four times in two previous campaigns and been placed in strong races behind Turk Warrior, Miss Tuppence, Queenborough Flyer and Summer Fire.
Blacker also won the Class 1 Handicap with Alpine Affair who came from last and was the second widest as all seven runners lined up across the track in the home straight.
Victorian-based Jason Maskiell showed his strength to win the Class 3 Handicap on the Dylan Clark-trained Square Donut after pushing between horses at the top of the straight.
Bold Instinct confirmed his status as one of the state's most promising three-year-olds with a dominant win for apprentice Chloe Wells in the shorter Class 1 over 1009m.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
