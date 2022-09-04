The NTFA revealed its division one teams of the year during Sunday's online best and fairest vote count.
Men's premiership team St Pats had six players make the team and their co-mentor Jake Lowe was selected as the coach.
Advertisement
South Launceston, who won Saturday's women's grand final against Meander Valley, had eight players selected as well as Bulldogs mentor Kate Child being named the coach.
Coach: Kate Child (South Launceston)
B Tahlia Powe (Deloraine), Kia Rogers (Meander Valley)
HB Georgia Rowley (Evandale), Hannah Viney (South Launceston), Emma Attard (South Launceston)
C Meg Wilkinson (Meander Valley), Hayley Breward (South Launceston), Alanah Boyack (Longford)
HF Claudia Gardner (Deloraine), Isabella Brunacci (George Town), Charlotte How (Meander Valley)
F Lisa Patterson (South Launceston), Sophie Jones (South Launceston)
Followers: Sophie Townsend (Meander Valley), Aprille Crooks (South Launceston), Tyeisha Hinds (George Town)
Interchange: Jade Nichols (Longford), Grace Gee (Evandale), Paige Crooks (South Launceston), Emma Groves (Meander Valley), Eileen Blyth (George Town), Christina Cliffo (South Launceston)
READ MORE:
Coach: Jake Lowe (St Pats)
B Tom Hilder (St Pats), Trent Griggs (Lilydale), Richie Heazlewood (Old Scotch)
HB Logan Reynolds (Lilydale), Tom Chugg (Old Launcetonians), Jonty Swallow (Old Scotch)
C Daniel Viney (Lilydale), Thane Bardenhagen (Lilydale), Ethan Conway (St Pats)
HF Charlie Eastoe (Old Scotch), Jake Smith (Perth), Chris Novy (East Coast)
Advertisement
F Nathan Barry (St Pats), Jake King (St Pats), Sonny Whiting (Lilydale)
Followers: Jake Kilby (St Pats), Jake Laskey (St Pats), Jock Darke (Old Scotch)
Interchange: Corey Bosworth (East Coast), Jakob Williams (Perth), John McKenzie (Old Scotch), Robbie McManus (East Coast)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.