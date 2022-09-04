Bridge name-change not unprecedented

In 2019 the Victorian Electorate of Batman had a name change. The Victorian Electoral Commission unanimously held that John Batman's participation in numerous murders of Tasmanian Aboriginal people made him an inappropriate namesake.
That electorate is now known as Cooper, after William Cooper, an Aboriginal man who famously petitioned King George in the 1930s requesting Aboriginal Representation in the Federal Parliament - a dream yet to be realised. I can only hope that in the coming years, we see a similar change of name for the Batman Bridge here in Tasmania.
A landmark of such significance should not be named after a cold-blooded killer.
I read with interest the comments of Carolyn Gutteridge in The Examiner (13/8/22) re the appalling decision by the city of Launceston council to spend money - around $600,000 - on showers for the already privileged.
However we have a chance at the election to have that rescinded when we vote in a new council.
I worked at Launceston tip and didn't shower before or after work and I really needed a hot, long shower, as advised by my late wife
With the Federal Government's announcement to lift the migration spots by 35,000 to 195,000, Tasmania in general, and Launceston in particular, should not lose opportunities to reap the benefits, especially from skilled migrant workers.
However, what does Launceston have as a plan to accommodate these migrants? I do not see a well thought-through plan.
Not all migrants want to work in hospitality or nursing or health care sectors! My personal experience I heard of was from a friend with a civil engineering background who got a state-nominated visa but he could not find a job which suits his experiences so he had no choice and ultimately returned to his home country.
Launceston needs a clear road map on what to do to accommodate migrants and lift its status from being a regional area.
Springvale boarding house, New Town, student accommodation institution for a plethora of rural and country students over generations, is apparently to close at the end of 2022 due to the devastating effect of Covid-19 on student numbers.
Not all parents have the capacity to send their children to alternative boarding schools, - hopefully Covid-19 will not be an eternal pandemic, and given the passage of time, student numbers will return.
If the Tasmanian Liberal government, with the help of the Labor Federal government are collectively and genuinely interested in lifting the standard and opportunity for all Tasmanian students, no matter location or background, a reversion back to a fully funded and operated state Springvale boarding house would be a societal statement of authenticity for a basic human right - the pursuit of educational opportunity with equity and opportunity.
