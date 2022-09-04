A 98-year-old was gifted the experience of his history from above with a flight over Tasmania on Saturday.
For Father's Day, Loyd Jago's family chartered a helicopter flight over the Great Western Tiers for Loyd to reminisce on his history with the mountains.
Mr Jago was in high spirits about the upcoming flight, despite some wariness from the rest of the Launceston family.
"You don't feel the height when you are up there, only when you are on the way down," he said.
We have a big connection with the area.- Philip Jago
Mr Jago's own father was a snarer over a hundred years ago, gathering furs to supplement the family income.
As he grew up himself in the area he would take his young family to the mountains for a picnic after church.
His son Philip Jago said the family connection runs deep through the Great Western Tiers.
"The family was instrumental in building the mountain huts up there. The one at Ironstone and Lake Nameless and Lady Lake," Mr Jago jnr said.
"We have a big connection with the area."
Mr Jago's daughter Christine Medcraft is a part of the Mountain Hut Preservation society, who have been instrumental in preserving historic mountain sites.
"It's all parks and world heritage in there now," she said
"But they do look after it. There is also a band of locals around the Mole Creek area that help to maintain it."
"We go up there to recharge, or get our feel of the mountain,"
"The mountain does call us back, we come back quite often," Mrs Medcraft said.
Excited for the flight, Mr Jago was cracking jokes with the pilot and his family before takeoff.
