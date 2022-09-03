Launceston United moved to the top of the Women's Super League table with a 5-0 win over Kingborough.
Their title rivals South Hobart play their last game of the year on Sunday, with a win meaning United need one of their own next weekend.
Advertisement
Alexis Mitchell got on the scoreboard early, with a long-range shot at an open goal in the ninth minute.
Ellie La Monte added another just minutes later before Mitchell secured a brace in the second half and Dani Gunton and Laura Dickinson joined the party.
Co-coach Frank Compton was pleased with the result.
"We're really happy with our performance today," he said.
"The girls played with a great tempo throughout and showed great hunger in both penalty boxes.
"We maintained our levels once the result was safe, which is also pleasing."
The early match of the WSL, which was held on Friday night, saw Olympia and Taroona draw 3-3, with Olympia coming back from 3-3 down to nab the point.
Both Launceston City and Riverside suffered defeats in Saturday's NPL Tasmania action.
Playing at home at Prospect Park, City went down 3-0 to Kingborough.
Kingborough peppered City's defence in the opening minutes, earning two corners in as many minutes, with Kobe Kemp heading the first goal home.
They scored from another set piece, this time a free-kick, in the 32nd minute, as former Launceston City striker Noah Mies found the back of the net against his old club.
As Lachie Clark looked to deal with the free-kick, Mies took advantage of the rolling ball and snuck it past him before Ramiro Vilar ran onto a nice through ball later in the piece to score the third.
Riverside were dealt with the NPL champions Devonport Strikers on their Coastal home deck and went down 4-0.
Spaniard Roberto Fernandez Garrido edged away from Mies in the NPL's golden boot, scoring a hat-trick, including a fourth-minute goal from the penalty spot after teammate Yasin Mohammadi was brought down.
He went on to score the second and the fourth goals of the match, while Connor Parke scored the third.
Advertisement
Olympia and Glenorchy Knights drew 3-3.
Ulverstone secured the Northern Championship Women's title with a 1-0 win over Launceston City.
Losing a player to a head knock throughout the game, City's coach Richard Reilly was proud of his side's effort against the eventual champions.
"I said to the girls afterwards that I take that as a win ... that we can match it with the top teams," he said.
"Looking forward down the track, a bit more fitness and players ... we're rebuilding and going well."
Advertisement
Riverside Olympic's women went down to Devonport Strikers 3-0 with only seven players, keeping them goalless in the second half, while Northern Rangers beat Launceston United 6-3 with braces to Zara Daniel and Moana Chamberlin.
In the men's competition, champions Northern Rangers defeated Launceston United 2-0 as Pat Lanau-Atkinson scored twice and Riverside were defeated by Devonport Strikers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.