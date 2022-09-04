Launceston's ABLED Kitchen social enterprise will continue in 2023 after two successful pop-ups.
ABLED, a collaboration between St. Giles, FermenTasmania and Sandy's Sourdough, provides sourdough baking experience for adults with sensory disabilities.
In 2021, ABLED sourdough start-up was funded by the Tasmanian Community Fund. During 2022, ABLED held two successful pop-ups - selling out of pizza bases at Harvest Market and holding a Pizza with Purpose event at Sandy's Sourdough last month.
Pizza with Purpose sold 118 pizzas in two hours and raised $2124. FermenTasmania's LT Brown said the dollars would contribute to growing the program in 2023.
Danielle Blewett of StGiles said ABLED was a launching pad for a social enterprise bakery.
"We have an enterprise which will grow with community support into a fabulous part of Tasmania's premium food culture,'' Ms Blewett said.
Participants next year will have the chance to be part of dough-handling experiences, expanding from pizza to sourdough donuts and pies.
"We couldn't do any of this without willing customers and the guidance and generosity of Josh Crisp at Sandy's,'' Ms Brown said.
Pizza with Purpose will also return in 2023 with Saturday night pizza events also being considered.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
