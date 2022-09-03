Greater Northern League grand final day at St Leonards will be a big one next Saturday, with Queechy Penguins setting up deciders against South Launceston.
The Suns qualified for both the men's and women's last week and Penguins had the chance to join them, which they managed to take with both hands.
Setting the tone for the day was the men's side, defeating last year's grand finalists South Burnie 2-0.
A week after saving the day against his old side Burnie Baptist, Khan Riley scored both of the goals in the win, converting penalty corners in the second and fourth quarters after several attempts.
Riley was the best player in the win, while teammate Evan Lawrence and the Hawks' Kyle Wescombe also impressed.
The win continues a remarkable run for the Penguins, who finished fourth after not making the finals last season.
Their women's side, who finished the home-and-away season as minor premiers, locked their place in the grand final with a 3-1 win over City Marians.
The competition's leading scorer Isabella McRobbie showed her worth within the opening five minutes, hitting the back of the net with a penalty corner.
However, the Marians put it to the Penguins, replying just before half-time through a Monique Moore field goal, putting the favourites on the back foot.
Their class shone late as Millie Smith and Abby Withington scored despite the best efforts of goal-keeper Ashley Murphy who was at the top of her game.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
