GNL: Queechy get the double, set up South Launceston grand finals

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 3 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
Zayna Jackson and Alexandra Robertson go head-to-head. Picture by Paul Scambler

Greater Northern League grand final day at St Leonards will be a big one next Saturday, with Queechy Penguins setting up deciders against South Launceston.

