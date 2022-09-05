In an exclusive Tasmanian appearance, author Indira Naidoo will talk about her newly released book, The Space Between the Stars, as part of this week's Tamar Valley Writers Festival.
The cancellation of the Festival back in 2020 also meant a hiatus of top-selling authors coming to Launceston. Festival organiser Mary Machen said 2022 would be a game changer, with 12 guest speakers flying in for the event.
"This festival is known and loved for the interaction between writers rather than writers delivering monologues, prepared papers or lengthy readings," Ms Machen said.
Indira Naidoo is an author, journalist and TV and radio presenter. Her latest book is about the shock suicide of her younger sister during a period of COVID-related loneliness in Melbourne. Her sister was a well-known Melbourne journalist. The three Naidoo sisters are alumni of Launceston Church Grammar.
The Tamar Valley Writers Festival will host Indira Naidoo for a gala lunch at the Country Club on September 6. Indira will be in conversation with City Mission's Stephen Brown. Ticket sales will go to City Mission.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
