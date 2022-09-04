Times Past: On this day in 1998

On this day in 1998, it was reported that men and rural road users were most at risk to be killed in car accidents.
The transport department figures showed that of the 25 people to die on the State's Roads to June 30, 18 were made and 17 of the accidents occurred in rural areas.
Advertisement
The safest group were females aged under 17, of whom none were killed, with women aged over 30 the second safest, with two killed.
Males aged between 17 and 29 had the highest number of fatalities, with seven.
Road Safety Branch manager Chris Smyth said he was also concerned at the number of elderly people, motorcyclists and pedestrians involved in serious accidents in 1998.
An average of five pedestrians were killed each year from 1993-97, but seven had died already in 1998.
Mr Smyth urged Tasmanian road-users to be more cautious with the road toll reaching 32, which was equal to that of 1997.
He said he was disappointed that last year's record low of 32 deaths had been reached with four months of the year remaining.
Mr Smyth said inattentive driving, speed, drink driving and fatigue were still the biggest killers on Tasmanian roads.
"If you slow down, don't drink and drive and give yourself more time to reach your destination, you stand a much better chance of getting there alive," he said.
Fast forward to 2022, and we have recorded 40 deaths on our roads in a horror start to the year.
RSAC Chair, Scott Tilyard said that as the number of fatal crashes continues to tragically climb, they are continuing to see that the majority of identified contributing factors in road deaths are driver behaviour or inattentiveness.
"It seems that some people just don't get it and continue to engage in risky driving behaviour like speeding, driving after drinking or using drugs, and mobile phone usage.
"People need to take more care and pay attention on the roads. Make sure to drive responsibly and to the conditions, comply with the road rules, and be patient and courteous to other road users.
"There is considerable effort and funding being expended on making our roads safer but we need the help of the community to reduce the road toll.
"There is no room for complacency. We need all road users to pay more attention, drive responsibly and to the conditions, and to comply with the road rules," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.