The Tasmania Devils' tilt at NAB League glory continues, defeating Bendigo Pioneers 13.16 (94) to 9.15 (69).
In their first NAB League finals campaign, they now move into a preliminary final next weekend, playing the winner of Sandringham Dragons and Calder Cannons, who go to battle on Sunday.
The Devils have had mixed results against those two sides, going down to Sandringham and comfortably defeating Calder just over a month ago.
It didn't all go the Devils' way on Saturday at Carlton's Ikon Park as the Pioneers led by nine points at quarter-time.
However, the traveling side got it all together in the second, with five individual goal-kickers hitting the scoreboard - including Will Splann who kicked his second.
Northern players Lachie Cowan and Colby McKercher both had strong first halves, amassing 13 and 11 disposals respectively, as the Devils led by 10 points at the main break.
They kept it going on the scoreboard as Brandon Leary and Splann found the big sticks in the third to push the lead to 27 points and put the writing on the wall.
The Pioneers actually won the last term, with the Devils coming away 25-point winners but it mattered little as Leary finished with four goals and three behinds in another strong forward showing.
Jack Callinan, the son of former Adelaide Crow Ian, was also impressive with 17 disposals and two goals, while Launceston's Tom Beaumont had 24 touches - nine of which were clearances.
Cowan finished with 26 disposals, with North Launceston clubmates Oscar Van Dam and Seth Campbell also having impressive moments throughout the day.
The match was the Devils' first in three weeks and they brought an unchanged line-up into it.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
