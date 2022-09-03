Launceston qualify for third consecutive TSL grand final

An 11-goal second-quarter burst set Launceston up to qualify for their third straight TSL grand final, defeating Kingborough 19.19 (133) to 6.6 (42).
After trailing by 10 at quarter-time, the Blues put the foot down, responding to what coach Mitch Thorp described as "a firm message on how they can win the game".
"It's just knowing your guys," he said.
"We've been together a while now and we knew which players' buttons we needed to press.
"There hasn't been too many sprays or strong conversations this year, we've had a pretty strong season, but I challenged some of our midfielders specifically.
"In the second quarter alone, [Jobi] Harper, [Fletcher] Seymour, [Bailey] Gillow all had above 10 disposals, so they responded in a really mature manner."
While Harper was the star of the show with 37 disposals, 14 clearances and three goals, having Gillow high on his list pleased Thorp.
"We are trying to get the blend right, we don't want to always rely on the Harper, Blackberry, Seymour crew - we want to make sure that we are still building for the future as well," he said.
"Bailey is just going from strength to strength, he had 24 disposals today but 14 contested disposals just shows the strength in his game, he's turning into a man."
The Blues kicked the opening two goals of the contest and looked like they were going to have a field day before Kingborough responded with four of their own to put them on the back foot.
However, they weren't on the back foot for long as the 11-goal term saw Jackson Thurlow and Joe Groenewegen kick two with singles to Brodie Palfreyman, Michael Musicka, Jay Blackberry, Brendan Taylor, Harper, Riley and 100-gamer Ryan Tyrrell.
The only downside to the day until half-time was that Tyrrell's fellow 100-gamer Jake Hinds had been relatively quiet.
But as they say, you can't keep a good man down.
Hinds kicked three in a row - combining with Thurlow for the first two goals of the third term, before Casey Brown assisted with the third.
Captain Harper slotted his second to finish the term before the last quarter saw neither side score for the bulk of it until Harper was the man to break the drought, followed by Taylor and the Tigers' Tom Wright, who was one of their better players.
Thorp raved about the performance of his skipper.
"He's the best big-game player in the competition, that's fact," he said.
"He's won two Baldock Medals in grand finals, he seldom plays a poor game in the biggest game of the year and again, he put the boys on his back.
"We were fortunate that a Bailey Gillow and a Jacob Boyd, that next generation of A-graders, they stood up as well."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
