Launceston qualify for third consecutive TSL grand final

By Josh Partridge
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
Launceston's Jake Hinds leaps to attempt a hanger in his 100th game for Launceston. Pictures by Josh Partridge

An 11-goal second-quarter burst set Launceston up to qualify for their third straight TSL grand final, defeating Kingborough 19.19 (133) to 6.6 (42).

