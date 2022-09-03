Rocherlea will meet Longford in the NTFA premier grand final after defeating Bracknell in a nail-biting preliminary final on Saturday at George Town.
The Tigers held off a final-quarter challenge from the Redlegs to record a 8.15 (63) to 9.5 (59) triumph.
Coach Josh Ponting described it as a contested game that went down to the wire.
"Bracknell were pushing and pushing and our boys stood up which was excellent," he said.
"We were down a couple of rotations pretty much from half-time and our boys grinded it out. It was an excellent victory."
Ponting praised his side's defensive pressure.
"They were getting a lot of inside-50s and our backs did a really good job at standing up all day and our mids did a good job defensively to try and slow their ball movement down," he said.
The Tigers mentor said the group was excited for the week ahead.
"The boys are buzzing that we get to go through and play-off in a grand final," he said.
"We'll just be throwing the kitchen sink at it and go out there and making sure we account for ourselves well.
"We know our best football is good enough on the day and we'll back our troops in."
The Tigers last tasted premiership success in 2016.
Jordan Cousens was Rocherlea's best and he was well supported by Josh Holton, Dakota Bannister, Luke Richards, Jack Rushton and Joel Donaldson.
Holton booted three goals and Andrew Cox-Goodyer slotted two.
The Redlegs got solid performances from Oli Gibson, Matty Dennis, Nicholas Mitchell, Jack Dyer, George Burn and Shaun James.
Mitchell and Jacob Huett bagged two majors each.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
