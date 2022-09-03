The team behind Launceston's Devil's Own Ice Creamery celebrated the cafe's first birthday on Saturday, with owner Martin Hamilton blown away by the local support.
"We are humbled and amazed at the overwhelming love and support we've received through the last year," he said.
"As a way of saying thank you for all the support, we decided to celebrate this weekend in style - with give-aways, lucky door prizes and specials in-store.
"The last year has brought with it unique challenges for such a small family run business with COVID-19, supply chain issues and a tenuous economy, but the Devil's Own team have worked hard to create a product people love, and a team of staff that are passionate about helping every single customer have an enjoyable, personalised and welcoming experience."
After opening the cafe last year, the team at Devil's Own entered the Royal Tasmanian Fine Food awards, and received medals for every flavour of ice cream and sorbet that they entered.
"It's been incredible to see our ice creams and sorbets receiving gold and silver medals from the Fine Food awards, because we still feel like the 'new kids on the block," Mr Hamilton said.
"To enter our products alongside other longstanding businesses and big corporations - and be able to hold our own with such competitive criteria - has been humbling and rewarding."
The cafe will be open on Sunday for a special Father's Day event with a free ice cream for all dads.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
