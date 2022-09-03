The Examiner
Old Launcestonians defeat St Pats, win 2022 division one reserves

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 3 2022 - 3:55am
Old Launcestonians won the NTFA division one reserves. Picture by Josh Partridge

Old Launcestonians completed their near-perfect season, defeating St Pats 12.4 (76) to 9.5 (59) to win the NTFA division one reserves flag.

