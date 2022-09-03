Old Launcestonians completed their near-perfect season, defeating St Pats 12.4 (76) to 9.5 (59) to win the NTFA division one reserves flag.
The Blues had only lost one game all season, defeating St Pats twice, and on Saturday they made it a third in what was a cracking game with plenty of lead changes.
OLs' Isaac Pinnington won the Jeff Scales Medal for best on ground as the Blues denied St Pats of a sixth flag in eight years.
After seven minutes of back and forth, St Pats got on the board first, with reliable veteran Tim Faul blazing away from his opponent.
Teammate Drew Clark followed suit a minute later, bombing one from a step inside 50 before back-to-back snaps from OLs' Kane Stewart drew the game back up.
The Saints would go into quarter-time as leaders however, as Clark added his second, outmuscling his opponent to put St Pats a goal to the good.
The sharp-shooting affair continued into the second term, with the first behind of the match scored six minutes into it.
The Blues managed to tie things up before that though, as Nick Price worked his opponent underneath the ball and hit the scoreboard.
Consecutive goals to both sides - St Pats' by senior co-coach Alex Russell and Andrew Scolyer and OLs' from Tim Wheeler and Matt Black - had the teams sitting all square at half-time, with the scores 5.2 (32) apiece.
Old Launcestonians took a four-point lead heading into the final term courtesy of Jeremy Jackson's boundary-line set-shot snap and Kane Stewart's goal after a precision pass from Pinnington.
They had their chances to build a bigger lead as Jackson looked set to run into an open goal before kicking out on the full but St Pats' slight inaccuracies also kept the Blues in the lead.
Russell kicked the Saints' sole goal in what they call 'the premiership quarter', making up for an earlier miss by getting out the back and soccering it through.
The stage was set for a big last term as the scoreboard read 7.3 (45) to 6.5 (41) at the final break and it was OLs that took their first chance.
Only a minute into the term, Doug Ryan booted the ball long in congestion and found the big sticks to give his side a 10-point lead, one of the biggest of the match.
St Pats bounced back almost instantly through Cameron Bailey but they couldn't take OLs out of the game, with a strong one-on-one mark by Stewart leading to a simple shot 10 metres out.
The Saints continued to stay in the game, getting back to within five points thanks to a goal from Jed Steele but once again, Stewart was the thorn in the side, marking and goaling to push away St Pats.
A running left foot from Aidan Collins continued the back-and-forth nature of the last term as they traded goals again with Scott Churchill putting the nail in the Saints' coffin.
Mitchell Gillam hammered it down with a brilliant goal from the boundary, securing the win.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
