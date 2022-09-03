South Launceston will be promoted to the NTFAW premier division next year after defeating a brave Meander Valley outfit in Saturday's division one grand final at UTAS Stadium.
The Bulldogs, who went through the year undefeated, triumphed 2.3 (15) to 1.0 (6).
Hannah Viney, who kicked an incredible snap goal, was awarded the best on ground medal.
The Bulldogs led by a goal at quarter-time and half-time.
They were up by seven points at the final change.
Meander Valley captain Charlotte How sustained a match-ending knee injury in the third quarter and was helped to the sidelines.
In a special moment, coach Scott Bellinger brought his three-quarter time huddle over to How who was nursing her knee on the bench.
He encouraged his players to find an extra one percent in the final term and to do it for their skipper.
They gave it everything but fell just short.
MATCH REPORT
Lisa Patterson opened the Bulldogs' account with a soccer goal halfway through the first quarter.
South Launceston had all the attack early but the Sunettes repelled attack after attack.
At the first break, Bellinger urged his players to lift their communication as he felt they had more time to dispose of the footy than they thought.
The Sunettes gained momentum halfway through the second stanza which resulted in How converting a set shot from 25 metres out to get them on the scoreboard.
It was a physical battle and players who could gain metres, such as South Launceston's Aprille Crooks and Meander Valley's Charlie Giddins, stood out.
Then came Viney's moment just before half-time.
She snapped while under pressure from 15m.
You could hear a man in the crowd imploring the ball to "bounce, bounce, bounce" as it dribbled across the goal line.
Viney jumped for joy as the fans roared.
"I'm not known for my goal-kicking and I'm not known for my accuracy so it was a bit of a fluke but I'll take it," she said with a laugh.
"And I'll tell the girls about it all year next year I reckon."
Bulldogs captain Hayley Breward displayed leadership at the half, reminding her teammates of the season they'd had and to push through until the end.
The Sunettes continued to hold their own against the competition juggernaut in the second half.
But they took a blow when How was helped off the field.
South Launceston's Hannah Mitchell-Grima showed great sportsmanship when she helped How get to the Meander Valley trainers.
Meanwhile, a highlight of the third term was Bulldog Meaghan Volker's goal-keeper effort on the last line of defence to prevent a certain Meander Valley major.
Another big moment came in the fourth quarter when South Launceston's Sophie Jones snapped from 30m and the ball bounced in the square before hitting the post.
First-year coach Kate Child, who also played in the Bulldogs' 2019 flag, described the victory as a massive relief.
"They came at us really hard and we were expecting them to do that," she said.
"They played really good footy and we just had to match them.
"We spread the ball well and were competitive and in there every time.
"We wanted it, we really wanted it."
The playing-coach said locking the ball in the forward-50 was crucial.
"Getting the ball into our forward line and holding it in there (was important) and trying to get everyone to do their job which they did," she said.
"And trying to win through the centre and wings and spread the ball.
"Aprille Crooks did a really good job running from the backline all day.
"It was a team effort."
Child also praised her assistant coach Aaron Viney.
"He's been a great mentor for me and great support so I can't thank him enough," she said.
The Bulldogs were determined to be promoted to the premier division in 2023.
"It's so good and we're doing it for our juniors because we've got a heap of juniors coming through that want to play premier league footy," Child said.
"Unfortunately we were playing div one and we want to be back up there so that was our motivation all year and doing it for them - so the job's done."
Hannah Viney, who also played in the 2019 triumph, highlighted the Bulldogs' mix of youth and experience.
"We've got girls who have played with us since the women's team started and then we've got girls who just had their first year so it's pretty amazing," she said.
"It's amazing for our junior girls to come up and lead next year and follow through."
The midfielder praised her team's consistency.
"It was a four-quarter effort, the girls just ran and ran and ran," Viney said.
"We also knew the bigger ground would suit our younger runners.
"Azza and Kate talked to us all week about putting in four quarters and reiterated how important and special it is and some of us will never get this opportunity again.
"We played for each other, everyone was committed and didn't give up and it showed."
Bellinger said he couldn't have been prouder of the way his side battled.
"To lose our captain when we did and with the momentum swing just there, to keep them to the score that we did (was impressive)," he said.
"It just gets better and better for us, look at the crowd - it was absolutely fantastic for us.
"To get here was a massive achievement and I couldn't be more proud."
He said the Sunettes were unsure of the extent of How's injury.
"She's done her knee by the look of it so it could be a short-term injury or long-term, we're not sure," he said.
"We all got around her and that's what clubs are all about so it is what it is."
He said his group would come back bigger and better next year.
"I couldn't be more proud of the group, couldn't be more proud of the club and the commitment that's been shown," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
