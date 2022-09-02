Hawks shooter Ashlea Mawer wins third consecutive MVP award

Northern Hawks sharpshooter Ashlea Mawer has been named the Tasmanian Netball League's most valuable player once again.
The win is her third consecutive and her fourth in total, having also won the award in 2017.
She also took out the hotshot award for the most goals scored in the season, netting 934 goals from her 1018 attempts.
The 26-year-old school teacher, who reached the 150-game milestone this season, was joined in the league's all-star team by Hawks clubmates Danni Pickett and Lynette Childs.
Cavaliers skipper Shelby Miller and shooter Hayley McDougall were also selected as Sophie Gunn, Zoe Gough (both Arrows), Ash Probert-Hill and Alex and Hannah Vinnen (all Cripps Waratah) rounded out the side.
Hannah Vinnen was named best first-year player, while the Hawks' coach Kellie Woolnough was named coach of the year.
Despite Cripps Waratah winning the under-19 premiership, the team of the year was dominated by Cavaliers and Devon players.
Only one Cripps player - Ash Turner - made the cut while Cavaliers had Ellie Marshall, Eunice Kidmas, Paige O'Neill, Olive Morris and Ava Lockwood and Devon featured Gemma Collyer, Tyrah Bacon, Charlotte Walker and Oliva Harmon.
Devon also swept the MVP, with Collyer winning the award and Bacon, who was also the league's hot-shot winner with 509 goals from 646 attempts, finishing runner-up.
O'Neill won best first-year player, with Devon coach and former Cavalier Jamie Easther named coach of the year.
Northern pair Lily Spencer and Rachael Stebbings were named emerging umpire and umpire of the year respectively, while George Town Netball Association won the high-performance award.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
