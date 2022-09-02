The Examiner
Hawks shooter Ashlea Mawer wins third consecutive MVP award

By Josh Partridge
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:25am, first published September 2 2022 - 7:00pm
Northern Hawks star Ashlea Mawer prepares to shoot a goal earlier this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Northern Hawks sharpshooter Ashlea Mawer has been named the Tasmanian Netball League's most valuable player once again.

