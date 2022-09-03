George Town's population could increase by nearly 40 per cent by 2030 as the council pushes through an unprecedented wave of land subdivisions, mayor Greg Kieser said.
The council has almost 700 residential blocks either under construction or in the approvals pipeline, he said, and that figure does not include a possible 90-block subdivision at Hillwood.
Mr Kieser said other draws to the town that are playing a role are the tight labour market, with about 1.2 jobs per resident worker, and that people are starting to recognise George Town's natural beauty.
"In terms of us promoting to people to come and live in George Town, we've got the holy trifecta, you've got very good livability, you've got plenty of jobs, and while housing affordability is starting to look expensive, it is comparable to Launceston's outer suburbs," he said.
Traditionally one of the poorer municipalities in the state, with median weekly household income of $996 in 2021 against $1358 as a whole for Tasmania, George Town is set to benefit from industrial expansions in nearby Bell Bay.
These include proposed hydrogen plants by six different companies and several renewable energy developments.
If they progress, these business developments could result in hundreds - or even thousands - of new jobs in the area, and drive demand for housing, according to Shane Power, general manager at George Town Council.
The council is projecting an increase in population to over 10,000 residents, from the current 7000, by 2030.
Both Mr Kieser and Mr Power say it is not only the jobs and economic potential that will draw new residents in - they say George Town is transforming into a more "livable" town because of investments like the upgrade to the town's aquatic centre, the George Town hospital, and the revamp of its CBD district.
Mr Power acknowledged it wasn't all smooth sailing - as land values and prices increase, renting is becoming less affordable.
"Prices of everything have gone up ... and that is being passed on through rentals and some of the lower income families have had to move on as a subsequence," Mr Power said.
Although the council area has lost some of these families, estimated resident population increased by about 2.1 per cent in 2020, he said.
Jo Hart, public officer of the George Town Chamber of Commerce, said new business openings jumped by 40 per cent in the year to June, to 98. Figures from the Commonwealth Bank also revealed a jump in consumer spending locally, by 25 per cent in 2020 and by 27 per cent in 2021.
Launceston developer Steven Simeoni, whose company Tas City Building is progressing two projects in the town, said he was attracted to the place because of its natural beauty, its relatively cheap land, and the fact that industrial investments in Bell Bay could boost demand for housing.
"You can get a block for $150,000. In Legana, you'd pay $280,000. And we need affordable housing in Tasmania," he said.
