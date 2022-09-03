The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

George Town's population could nearly double in coming years as developers push through a glut of residential subdivisions

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 3 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town Mayor Greg Kieser says the industrial expansion at nearby Bell Bay is boosting population and the need for housing in the council area. Picture: Ben Seeder

George Town's population could increase by nearly 40 per cent by 2030 as the council pushes through an unprecedented wave of land subdivisions, mayor Greg Kieser said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.