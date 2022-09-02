On Friday, The Examiner was allowed in for a sneak peek at the soon to be completed DuCane Brewery, which is slated to open later this year.
The site, which was formerly Allgoods Tent City, is being turned into a beer lovers paradise.
Advertisement
Owners say the venue will be designed for locals, families and bush walkers to gather and celebrate the character and culture of Tasmania's outdoors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.