Launceston local and Australian Book Industry Awards winner Victoria Devine has released her new book, Investing with She's on the Money.
The book is already topping charts on Dymocks and Amazon, and she says she has her community to thank for that.
"They really back me to the hilt, and I think that's incredible."
"It's crazy to think a finance book is doing so well, but I shouldn't be surprised in 2022 should I?"
"This second book is the next step to actually teach the right asset classes and start the journey in a more hands on approachable way."
Ms Devine said after the release of her first novel, there was an overwhelming demand for a sequel.
"It sometimes felt mind-numbing pouring over the research, but I'm really proud of the outcome."
Along with her background in Psychology, Ms Devine worked in management and engagement consumption where she saw first-hand the struggles people had financially.
"I was a baby in this industry but instead of burying my head in the sand, I started learning a bit more about finance and the impact it could have."
"The more I learnt, the more I became wildly passionate about the power behind money."
After completing a master of business administration, she went into finance and held workshops for women called 'She's on the Money.'
The workshop soon became a podcast under the same name in 2019.
"It was a production that I made on the floor of my bedroom with a beanie over the microphone."
She said the book is a step-by-step guide to creating your first investment portfolio that's aligned to your own goals and values.
"It's a non-judgmental approach to investing that assumes nothing so that you can expect everything."
"I wrote an investing book, which doesn't sound as sexy as most types of books, but I guess our community is excited about it."
She says the next year is going to be busy with the addition of live shows around the country.
"The thought that we're doing shows to thousands of people blows my mind."
"Who would have thought finance content would not just take off, but arguably have a bit of a cult following?"
The book is available around the country and through Amazon.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
