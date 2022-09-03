We might be winning the war on COVID, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't remain vigilant about other diseases, a prominent Tasmanian doctor says.
Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus are among the community, with the state recording 1836 cases since July 1.
Although anyone can contract the virus, it mostly affects young children.
Symptoms are usually similar to a cold or mild COVID, and include runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, headache, fever, cough, wheezing and breathing difficulties.
RSV can also cause pneumonia, worsen asthma, and can cause bronchiolitis in very young children.
Newstead Medical practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said he was seeing more cases of RSV than flu, mostly in children. He said he would often see about five kids on a Urgent Care Centre shift, about half with RSV.
"I think just because no one has got any immunity from the last three years of lockdown, it definitely is affecting our population a lot harder than it used to," he said.
Dr Gardner said parents should get sick infants seen quickly, with kids under 18 months at most risk of severe complications.
"Don't sit on them long, because they often need someone to have a look at their chest," he said.
"It's something that goes to your chest a lot faster than a lot of other viruses, which is why it affects kids so much, and so if kids look like they're having to work hard to breathe, then they really need to get seen by a doctor as soon as possible.
"If their oxygen saturations drop below a certain predetermined level, they need to be in hospital for oxygen."
General practitioner Dr Jerome Muir Wilson runs the Launceston respiratory clinic and said RSV was one of the most commonly detected viruses in the last month.
"The big difference, though, that I've found is that we've never really tested for adults before COVID, and what we're finding is a lot of people that we put down as chest infections or bronchitis are now turning out to be RSV," he said.
Although RSV hospitalisations are usually children, Dr Wilson said older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease - a bad lung disease - were also presenting with chest infections.
Dr Wilson said RSV hospitalisations were probably similar to pre-COVID years, but had been kept at bay because of social distancing and other COVID measures.
"Our immune system has been a lot lower to all viruses, so we're basically getting three years worth of viruses in a three month period," he said.
"We've all talked about the COVID wave in the background, there's all these other viruses having their own wave surfing along."
The Tasmanian government has been swabbing for RSV as part of standard PCR COVID-19 testing since mid-August.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania president Dr John Saul said as a result, we were probably diagnosing it more frequently than before - but that's not to say we shouldn't be concerned.
"It's another virus, it's not as bad as coronavirus, but if it affects large numbers of people, we will see an impact on our community ... it impacts medically but it also impacts in the delivery of medical services," he said.
Dr Saul said with up to a third of staff at the Launceston General Hospital off sick with COVID in recent months, we should remain alert.
"We may well find if RSV spreads amongst our medical communities, we're going to struggle to provide appropriate levels of service again," he said.
"Just because we're winning the war against COVID doesn't mean there aren't any other nasty things out there, so we need to keep vigilant and keep on our toes."
Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said because RSV only became a notifiable disease in July, it was difficult to compare to other years.
"The number of recent cases of RSV in Tasmania has been influenced by changes in health seeking and testing behaviours for COVID-19, as both share similar symptoms."
"The spread of RSV can be reduced through adopting established COVID-safe behaviours, including staying home when unwell with respiratory symptoms, following good hand and respiratory hygiene, and seeking medical advice if at risk of serious illness or feeling particularly unwell."
The Department of Health was asked for RSV hospitalisation numbers, but could not provide data before publication.
