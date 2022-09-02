Commission of Inquiry hearings enter the final days

The last scheduled set of hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into state government responses to child sexual abuse will resume next week.
The set of hearings is expected to run from Wednesday and conclude on Tuesday, September 13.
The hearings over the five days are again to focus on the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, the Health Department and explore opportunities for policy reform.
The commission will hear from a number of senior public servants as well as witnesses from previous hearings.
Launceston General Hospital director of medical services, Peter Renshaw, and Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks are scheduled to appear and give evidence during the hearings.
The commission heard in June the parents of a 11-year-old girl who was raped by a doctor at the LGH in 2001 felt their subsequent complaint in a meeting with Dr Renshaw had been dimissed and minimised.
Another victim, Ben Felton, told the commission in June he was sexually abused at the hospital as a 13-year-old in 1989 by a male nurse.
He said Dr Renshaw at the time had promised his father there would be a full investigation, but that never eventuated.
The last block of Commission of Inquiry hearings focused exclusively on the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
There were allegations of sexual assaults committed by staff at the centre on detainees over a long period of time and brutal assaults inflicted upon detainees by other detainees.
Former operations manager at Ashley Youth Detention Centre, Patrick Ryan, was expected to front the commission last month, but it was heard that he was medically unfit to appear.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
