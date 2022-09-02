A new car was presented to the Migrant Resource Centre in Launceston on Friday for their Learner Driver Mentor Program.
Transport minister Michael Ferguson handed over the keys to Drive for Life program coordinator Janice Molineux.
In the last year alone the Migrant Resource Centre's 'Drive 4 Life' program provided more than 1,600 learning.
"Obtaining a licence opens opportunities for people to access employment, education and training, and services in their communities," Mr Ferguson said.
The program assists learner drivers without access to a suitable vehicle and/or supervisory driver to gain the on-road driving supervision and experience needed.
Mentor Fenwick Makepeace has been a part of the program for five years, helping supervise numerous individuals to accumulate their driving hours.
Programs currently operate across Tasmania helping an average of 254 learners who are supported by 178 volunteer mentors each month.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
