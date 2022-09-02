The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lacey Adams set to compete at national championships Red Hill and Cairns' Crankworx

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lacey Adams is set to compete at Crankworx and national mountain biking championships in October. Picture by Adam Daunt

A major month awaits Lacey Adams as she prepares to test herself on the trails against Australia and the world's best riders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.