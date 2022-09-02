A major month awaits Lacey Adams as she prepares to test herself on the trails against Australia and the world's best riders.
The 14-year-old Riverside High student is set to compete at the Crankworx tournament in Cairns in early October before suiting up for the gravity enduro national championships in mid-October.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Adams claims national honour
Adams claimed the green and gold jersey in the enduros under-15s category at nationals last year in Wollongong but it will be a different challenge when she heads to Red Hill in Victoria in a month's time.
The rising star will compete in the under-17 category but still has her eyes set on the top step when the action begins from October 22-23.
"I am pretty excited, I got a new bike recently so we'll see how that goes but it is exciting to move up an age group and into a bit of bigger field," she said.
"There'll be many more under-17 girls I reckon, I think the field will be massive ... for nationals, I'd like to get the green and gold jersey."
Adams is also testing herself against some of the world's best at Crankworx which is on from October 5-9 in Cairns. As a festival of mountain biking and part of the world tour, the Cairns event features the downhill, dual slalom and pump track specialisations with people coming from around the world to compete.
For nationals, I'd like to get the green and gold jersey- Lacey Adams on her upcoming goals
It will be a new challenge to Adams - who has not competed in the slalom or pump track before - but one she is looking forward to trying out.
"It's kind of [more about] the experience but I would like to place well at Crankworx, that would be awesome," she said.
"Definitely very excited about it."
To get ready for the gruelling schedule Adams has been regularly hitting trails and in the gym. To support her ambitions of getting to the top of the mountain biking scene, local businesses like Sprung and MyGym have stepped in to help her get there.
It shapes as a busy end to the year for Adams with the Enduro Jam at Maydena in December. Those events are all strong lead in events to the Enduro World Series which occurs next year and is one of Adams' major aims.
READ MORE: Adams nominated for junior sports awards
Fortunately, the EWS calendar has two events closer to home in Maydena and Derby which will provide a good indicator for Adams.
"I am riding basically every day and I go to the gym twice a week to do strength conditioning which has been really good," she said.
"When I got given a bike from Sprung I started riding way more and then decided to start racing and that took me to some victories and wanting to go race nationals."
Lacey's father Adrian Adams said the family was proud of Lacey's efforts to compete against the best.
Advertisement
"There's been huge growth, and it's probably the dedication as well like I've never seen her [this dedicated," he said.
"She's riding every day, in the gym a couple of times a week but she's so committed, I think she got a taste for the green and gold ... and [she's] pretty keen to wear the green and gold again for a season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.