Pregnant for the first time, Annalise Etchell is stepping into the unknown.
Wanting a personalised experience, she's disappointed she can't choose Midwifery Group Practice as her model of care.
Under this model, offered at the Launceston General Hospital, a woman is cared for by a primary and backup midwife in consultation with doctors.
The midwives remain with her throughout pregnancy, birth and the weeks after.
The program is highly sought after. It uses a waitlist as required depending on capacity, offering places as they become available.
Ms Etchell said her friend highly recommended the program, and spoke of the support she received while welcoming her first baby into the world.
It would have been Ms Etchell's first choice.
"I go up there and there's a different face each appointment," she said.
"With birth ... I'm just going to have some midwife that I'm not familiar with ... so that's a bit difficult."
Department of Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said there were a range of antenatal care options available to pregnant women in Northern Tasmania, including midwifery-based care, community clinics, medical clinics, GP shared care and Midwifery Group Practice.
Midwife Lauren Bare said continuity of care was important and informed the models of care offered in Launceston.
"It's really important for a trusting relationship to be formed between the care provider and women and their families, and it has been shown to improve birth outcomes as well," she said.
"It's a really good way to form that relationship throughout your pregnancy and then talk about your birth and what you want for a delivery."
It's not just at the hospital that women can receive continuity of care.
Jaimee Smith is a privately practising endorsed registered midwife based in Launceston.
She supports women throughout pregnancy and birth, and provides home visits six weeks postnatally.
Under her care, women birth at the Launceston Birth Centre, an independent birthing house, or at home.
Although independent, Ms Smith works in collaboration with other healthcare providers, including general practitioners, obstetricians and endocrinologists, depending on the care required.
At 36 weeks, a backup appointment is made at the LGH, in case a pregnancy becomes high-risk and beyond the care Ms Smith can offer.
"Midwife means 'with woman', so it's not trying to convince someone to do things a particular way, it's about trusting women to know their own bodies and work out what feels right for them and then supporting them in those choices," Ms Smith said.
"I think there's this perception that birthing outside of the system is high risk, but actually the evidence doesn't show that. Actually, you're much less likely to end up with unnecessary interventions and have a much more satisfying experience and have healthy, thriving mums and babies at the same time."
Ms Bare said birthing in a home environment could be very relaxing and helped women feel safe.
Ms Smith's service is in demand. She's had to turn away about 80 women this year.
She's looking to grow her business, but getting to her level of expertise takes time.
To become endorsed, a midwife must have 5000 hours experience and complete a postgraduate prescribing course.
"I feel like in a couple of more years we'll have a lovely little team of homegrown midwives hopefully that are working in this space," she said.
Ms Etchell said hospital was where she felt safest.
